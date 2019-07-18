Possible fifth hepatitis A death reported in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There's a possible fifth hepatitis A death in Martin County.
A woman tells FOX 29 that her husband contracted hepatitis A in April and never fully recovered. He passed away this month.
The Medical Examiner confirmed the case is being reviewed with the family in Stuart.
The first four deaths in Martin County tied to hepatitis A involved Palm City residents.
