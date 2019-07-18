Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year

The key issue, however, is how much support the new model will get from suppliers, who were burned by Toys R Us' quick demise and may not want to take another chance. Toys R Us, buckling under pressure from Amazon and several billions of dollars of debt, liquidated its business in the U.S. as well as other regions months after filing for Chapter 11 reorganization in the fall of 2017. That left suppliers with millions of dollars in unpaid bills. Vendors recovered only about 20 cents on the dollar.