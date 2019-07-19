Catch the Wave of Hope: Human trafficking forums work to educate parents in Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is one of the top spots in the nation for human trafficking. That's why the group, Catch the Wave of Hope , is taking action along the Treasure Coast and across South Florida.
"It is very rampant here. We can see that even by recent arrests," said Lynne Barletta.
Human trafficking awareness is Barletta's mission -- protecting boys and girls preyed upon in our own backyard.
Barletta is seeing a shift in attitudes with recent high profile arrests.
"It has brought everything to the surface. People are starting to realize. In fact, I got so many people that contacted me and said, 'I believe you now,'" she said.
Catch the Wave of Hope seminars are designed to empower moms and dads, giving them the tools to spot signs of human trafficking.
"We are able to convince people and especially for them to take steps to protect their own children and turn in tips when they recognize signs," Barletta added.
Parents are taught warning signs in everyday places, like the mall, restaurants and hotels.
The organization has an event planned for August in Martin County.
