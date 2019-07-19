FDOT withdraws permit for controversial State Road 7 extension in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After years of fighting an extension of State Road 7 , the city of West Palm Beach announced Thursday that the Florida Department of Transportation has withdrawn its permit for the controversial project.
The $49.5 million project included widening the road from two to four lanes from Okeechobee Boulevard to 60th Street North and extending State Road 7 from 60th Street North to Northlake Boulevard in Palm Beach County.
The city has fought the project since it paralleled 23 square miles of the Grassy Waters Preserve, which serves as a water supply source for about 150,000 water customers in West Palm Beach, Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.
Grassy Waters Preserve is also a habitat for rare and endangered species.
Despite this, some residents in the western communities supported the project, saying it would improve driving conditions and alleviate traffic.
It’s unclear why FDOT withdrew their permit. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved construction of the State Road 7 extension in 2017.
“I’m pleased that the application has been withdrawn,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James in written statement. “This will preserve the water quality of Grassy Waters Preserve from degradation from nutrient discharges from the proposed road that could have led to algal blooms and other environmental impacts. This also reduces the possibility of flooding in communities within the City. The withdrawal of the permit now creates an opportunity for everyone to work together, to reassess the situation, and to identify new solutions including alternate routes that will have less impact on Grassy Waters Preserve.”
West Palm Beach city leaders spent millions of dollars in legal fees fighting the extension.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.