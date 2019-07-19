Horse rescued from canal near Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Firefighters in Palm Beach County braved some murky waters Thursday afternoon to rescue a horse that fell into a canal.
Fire Rescue said the horse fell into a waterway near the 14000 block of Okeechboee Rd.
Pictures tweeted by the agency shows at least seven first responders using a ladder to pull the horse out of the canal.
Fire Rescue said they turned the horse over to Animal Care and Control. It’s unclear if the horse’s owner has been located.
