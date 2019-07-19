Nearly 900 skimmers found in Florida already in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture is issuing a reminder to be on the lookout for gas station skimmers when you head to the pump.
Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that in just the first six-and-a-half months of 2019, the state has found nearly 900 skimmers in Florida.
Fried said about 100 of the skimmers were found in the Tampa Bay area alone.
“Our team inspects hundreds of thousands of gas pumps each year, but consumer awareness can prevent fraud before it happens,” said Fried.
When in doubt, consumers should contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
To file a consumer complaint, visit FloridaConsumerHelp.com or call 1-800-HELP-FLA or 1-800-FL-AYUDA (in Spanish). The state says all consumer complaints will be investigated.
Click here for tips on how to protect yourself from card credit skimmers.
