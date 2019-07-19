Ribbon cutting on new West Palm Beach fire station

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — City officials celebrated the opening of Fire Station 8. The station will serve the Ibis and Ironhouse communities and provide aid to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.
The 10,000 square feet facility has three separate truck bays and living space for two crews.
Mayor Keith James said the city was excited to open the doors to firefighters and the community.
