Fire damages Toyota dealership in Royal Palm Beach

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Sunday night fire damaged a Toyota dealership in Royal Palm Beach.
It happened at the Southern 441 Toyota on Southern Boulevard near US 441 at about 8:45 p.m.
A cleaning crew said they heard a loud pop and glass from the showroom shattered.
The owner says there was minor damage to some cars but significant damage to the building.
“Luckily everybody was fine. As soon as they heard it, they walked outside … Firetrucks arrived very quickly so it didn’t escalate and go through the rest of the building,” said Andrew Scearce, owner of Southern 441 Toyota.
The dealership plans to reopen the service department Monday morning, and maybe the showroom.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
