Indecent exposure suspect sought in Port St. Lucie

A man is suspected of exposing himself to a woman in Port St. Lucie, according to police.
She reported it happened on June 20 about 8 a.m. as she walked her dog in the 100 block of SW Euler Avenue.
Police say the suspect is between 20 and 30-years-old and had dark shoulder-length hair. It’s believed he was driving a newer model brown Toyota Rav 4.
Police say the victim yelled at the suspect who then drove quickly away.
Anyone with information is urged to call Port St. Lucie Det. Fraga at 772 873-6518.
