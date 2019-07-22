Slater Bushman: Palm Beach County boy who beat cancer receives Toy Story-themed bedroom

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a Palm Beach County youngster celebrated his sixth birthday after beating stage-4 neuroblastoma earlier this year.
In May, Slater Bushman returned home from St. Jude Hospital in Memphis after treatment.
On Sunday, the family received a very special surprise for their boys.
Thanks to the organization Special Spaces, the family came home to a Adventure, Toy Story-themed bedroom for Slater and his brother.
The boy will also have a Mario Kart-themed room for the boys to study.
“I don't know who was more blown away, them or us. It's the best day ever," said Shari and Shane Bushman. "I think every corner of the room they looked was amazement. 'I can't believe that. I can’t believe that.' I think they're going to continue to discover new things."
The Bushman family says they want to pay it forward and give back to other families in need.
