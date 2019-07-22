Suspect arrested after 2 killed near Vero Beach

FLORIDA RIDGE, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a suspect has been arrested after a double homicide Sunday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 20th Court SW.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, James Bryon Easling, Jr., 32, was arrested Sunday in the case.
One patient was transported to Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital and another to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center. The sheriff's office said both victims, whose names have not been released, have died.
Easling faces first-degree murder charges.
