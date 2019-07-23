New principal recommended at Spanish River High School

UPDATE: The Spanish River High School released a statement Monday evening that says, "Superintendent Donald Fennoy planned to recommend to the School Board the non-renewal of Mr. Latson's contract. However, Mr. Latson's subsequent actions require the District to investigate."
The release also stated that the date of the school board meeting to consider the superintendent's recommendation for termination has not yet been determined, but will as soon as possible.
EARLIER STORY:
Allison Castellano has been recommended to become the new Spanish River High School principal.
She would replace William Latson who was reassigned in the wake of a controversy about the Holocaust.
Castellano is currently the principal at Omni Middle School.
The school board is expected to vote on the superintendent's recommendation Wednesday.
The district released the following information about Castellano:
Ms. Castellano is currently the principal of the A-rated Omni Middle School. Taking on the principal post at Spanish River will be very familiar to her as she is entrenched in the Boca Raton community and knows many of the Spanish River students who attended Omni.
As a graduate and former teacher at Spanish River High School, Ms. Castellano is Shark at heart. Two of her children are also Spanish River graduates, and she has a child who is currently a student at the school.
Pending Board approval, Ms. Castellano’s start date would Thursday, July 25.
Read the letter sent to parents bellow:
