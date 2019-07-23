Old tax returns found outside office building in Greenacres

A pile of old federal tax returns bearing names, addresses and Social Security numbers were found near a dumpster outside an office building in Greenacres.
“Very much surprised,” says Jeffrey Adnolfe, whose 1992 tax return was among the returns discovered.
NewsChannel 5 attempted to report the discarded returns to the IRS.
Many of them stated they had been prepared by Stamler Tax and Accounting Services of Palm Beach Gardens.
Tax service, Cormat, is inside the office building where the returns were found.
Supervisors inside the office say they do regularly shred old returns but it’s possible the discarded returns were from a takeover of Stamler many years ago and were put out by mistake.
By mid-afternoon, a trash hauler apparently had carted off the returns.
Adnolfe says he’s just glad to have recovered his return and personal information.
“Anybody could have picked that up,” he says.
The IRS recommends shredding old tax returns.
