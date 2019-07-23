Palm Beach County deputy rescues woman, dog after car crashes into Wellington lake

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A Palm Beach County deputy rescued a woman and her dog on Tuesday afternoon after officials say she drove into a lake in Wellington.
According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, crews responded to the scene around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vinings Circle.
Officials said a car plunged into a lake and started sinking. The water rose up to the vehicle's windshield while a woman and her dog were still inside.
Fire Rescue said a deputy threw a rope out to the woman. She was able to grab it, and both she and her dog made it out of the car and onto land safely.
No other details, including what caused the woman to drive into the lake, have been released.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.