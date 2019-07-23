PBSO searching for purse snatchers who are targeting elderly women

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a pair of thieves who are targeting elderly women.
The incidents happened just minutes apart on Sunday afternoon.
In the first case, PBSO said the crooks tried to steal a woman's purse around 2 p.m. in the 9800 block of S. Military Trail in suburban Boynton Beach, but were unsuccessful.
However, just minutes later, the duo targeted a second elderly woman in the 5900 block of S. Jog Road in suburban Lake Worth and managed to steal her purse.
If you know who the thieves are, call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.