St. Lucie County school leaders, law enforcement hold school emergency drill

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County School District is preparing for emergencies to make sure students and faculty are safe.
On Tuesday, law enforcement officers and school administrators gathered at Port St. Lucie High School for an emergency drill.
Principals and assistant principals from St. Lucie County schools were given an emergency scenario and told they needed to evacuate their schools. The administrators entered problem solving mode and came up with the best strategy for evacuating to keep everyone safe.
Law enforcement officers then staged a reunification scenario where actors playing parents tried to get information from school leaders about the emergency.
The goal of the drill was for school leaders to have a clear plan and message and to communicate that message calmly and effectively to students and parents.
FOX 29’s Jon Shainman documented the emergency drill:
The St. Lucie County School District district has hardened school campuses by creating a single point of entry at all schools. Every school in the county now has a school resource deputy, and high schools have two deputies.
In addition, staff are routinely trained in Code Red and safety protocols.
