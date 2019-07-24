Car thief rams three police cars in West Palm Beach, takes out light pole trying to elude capture

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Tuesday evening police chase through West Palm Beach left a trail of damage in its wake and sent three people, including a police officer, to the hospital.
Police said a silver Land Rover Discovery was stolen after it was left running at a Valero gas station located at Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue around 6:30 p.m., police say.
A man and a woman took off in the stolen vehicle, officers spotted them at Iris Street and South Tamarind Avenue, according to a news release.
The suspects drove off, knocking over a light pole, crashing into three police cruisers and took off jumping on Interstate 95 at Okeechobee Boulevard.
The stolen vehicle rear-ended a vehicle on I-95 near the Belvedere Road exit, a police spokesperson says the suspects were apprehended within seconds on the interstate.
Multiple lanes of traffic were closed backing up traffic all the way to Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Florida Highway Patrol says the lanes were reopened by 7:40 p.m.
Both the male and female suspects, along with one officer, whose cruiser was hit by the suspects, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.
The male suspect, identified as Joseph Howard Bryant, 53, of West Palm Beach, faces multiple charges of battery, assault, felony hit and run and grand theft auto. The woman's involvement and possible charges have yet to be determined, police say.
West Palm Beach police would like to remind you to never leave your vehicle running and unattended.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.