Fort Pierce police car struck by stolen ambulance, investigators say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police say a woman is under arrest after stealing an ambulance and crashing into a police cruiser on Wednesday morning.
The wreck happened at Royal Palm Way and S. 19th St. near Virginia Ave.
St. Lucie County Fire Chief Nate Spera said just after 9:30 a.m., paramedics were on a call in the 600 block of Avenue B when 29 year-old Amber Lynn Sills of Fort Pierce jumped into the ambulance and took off.
Police spotted the stolen ambulance at U.S. 1 and Georgia Ave. and began to pursue it.
When they reached S. 19th St., police said the ambulance got blocked in, and Sills rammed a police SUV as an officer was getting out of the vehicle. That officer was not hurt.
Our FOX 29 news crew at the scene saw the patrol car with its right side smashed in. A tow truck hauled the damaged vehicle away.
Sills faces charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, as well as grand theft.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.