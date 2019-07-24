Iguanas leave unsavory surprise in West Palm Beach family’s hot tub

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It was perhaps a hot summer night. The temperature was just right. A West Palm Beach family’s hot tub is filled with iguana’s poop.
“(Iguanas) are cold-blooded, they like to warm up. Maybe they’re going for a late-night dip and recharging, who knows?” said Mike Kimmel, owner of Martin County Trapping & Wildlife Rescue.
As if they were unruly AirBnB guests, the reptiles left behind a salmonella surprise.
“That’s filled with iguana feces,” Kimmel can be heard on video.
The hot tub is a toilet. The nearby pool is untouched.
“This is going to cost them a good amount of money,” he says on video.
Mike Kimmel, aka the "Pythoncowboy" on Instagram, is an animal trapper.
The Florida Wild Life Commission recently reminded homeowners that they can kill iguanas if they see them lurking on their property.
Kimmel wants the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to give more direction on how and what to do with the bodies.
“We’re definitely having a lot of wounded iguanas, inhumane kills and a lot of probably illegal body disposals. I take that personally,” he says.
He will turn his kills into wallets and meat.
Despite efforts to curb the raging population, Mother Nature didn’t hold up their end of the deal.
“Since we haven’t had a cold snap this last winter, the population has definitely exploded out of control,” he says.
