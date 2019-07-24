Meeting to discuss upgrades to Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control

WEST PALM — Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control wants your feedback.
ACC staff is holding a community meeting Wednesday to talk about future renovations for the shelter.
Some of the issues they will address include much needed permanent air conditioning units as well as a quarantine area and a spay neuter wing for the animals.
Animal Care and Control director Dianne Suave says regardless of whether they build new kennels or renovate, there will be permanent air conditioning for the animals.
The shelter has struggled with the summer heat in the past. To get ahead of the problem this year, Suave says they installed portable air conditioning units to be used in emergencies.
Wednesday's meeting will be held at Vista Center, located at 2300 N. jog Road, at 6:30 p.m.
