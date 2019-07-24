‘No swim’ advisory issued again for Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach

By Scott Sutton | July 24, 2019 at 3:41 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 3:41 PM

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For the second time this month, a "no swim" advisory has been issued for Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach.

Health officials say water samples tested in the “poor” quality range.

On July 10, the health department issued a no swim advisory for Kreusler Park , but it was lifted a day later.

Call 561-629-8775 for daily beach conditions in Palm Beach County.

