‘No swim’ advisory issued again for Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — For the second time this month, a "no swim" advisory has been issued for Kreusler Park in Lake Worth Beach.
Health officials say water samples tested in the “poor” quality range.
On July 10, the health department issued a no swim advisory for Kreusler Park , but it was lifted a day later.
Call 561-629-8775 for daily beach conditions in Palm Beach County.
