Palm Beach County School Board to vote on new Spanish River High School principal Wednesday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School Board is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to approve Allison Castellano as the new principal at Spanish River High School in Boca Raton.
Castellano is a former teacher at Spanish River High School and a graduate herself, according to the district.
The school’s nickname is the “sharks” and in a statement says she is a “shark at heart” and “entrenched” in the Boca Raton community. She has two children who graduated from the school and she had another child at school there now.
Castellano is currently the principal at Omni Middle School also in Boca Raton, so the district says she knows a lot of the students who attend Spanish River and used to go to Omni.
If approved Wednesday evening, Castellano’s first day as principal would be Thursday.
The board meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Castellano would replace William Latson, who was removed from his position after controversial comments about the Holocaust.
The district says the superintendent planned to recommend the school board not renew Latson’s contract, but his “subsequent actions require the district to investigate.” The statement goes on to say the school board meeting to consider the superintendent’s recommendation for termination has not yet been determined.
