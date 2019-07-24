PBSO: Facilities manager at school campus had child porn on work computer

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the facilities manager of a school campus downloaded more than a dozen videos of child porn onto his computer at work.
According to an arrest report, agents with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force located an IP address on July 16 that had accessed videos of child pornography.
PBSO said that IP address was from Renaissance Learning Academy, located at 18370 Limestone Creed Rd. in unincorporated Jupiter.
On July 22, a search warrant was executed and detectives made contact with 56-year-old Timothy Scott.
The Renaissance Learning Academy said Scott is the facilities manager at the Els Center of Excellence, which Renaissance rents space from.
Investigators told Scott to step out of his office and not go near his desktop work computer while a PBSO Digital Forensics team searched it.
"On two separate occasions, Scott walked back toward his office and tried getting into his desktop computer," the arrest report stated.
PBSO said digital forensics investigators located 15 videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child, along with at least 10 images of child porn, on Scott's work computer. Two files "depicted infant children being sexually abused by an adult male," according to the arrest report.
In addition, detectives said several files of child pornography were found in the recycle bin on Scott's computer.
According to his arrest report, Scott told detectives his work computer is password protected and he's the sole user of it. He also denied having any knowledge of the child porn files.
Scott is now facing 15 counts of possession of obscene material depicting sexual performance by a child.
A judge set Scott's bond at $150,000 and ordered him to have no contact with any schools, including the Renaissance Learning Academy, or anyone under the age of 18.
