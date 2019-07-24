Public forum in Palm Beach County to address mental health among youth in Florida

One week after the state’s Board of Education voted for mandatory mental health classes in Florida’s schools , mental health advocates are sounding off with concerns over what’s relevant for today’s youth. And who will benefit most.
For approximately 15 years, Liza Piekarsky, a licensed mental health counselor, has witnessed the increase in mental health symptoms and diagnoses amongst Florida adolescents. The current generation is familiar with lock-down drills and mass shootings.
“About 50 percent of them are being diagnosed prior to the age of 14,” said Piekarsky.
Piekarsky was among those who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre within 24 hours, and she says the professional has changed much like the age of clients.
“It’s a crucial part of our society right now as we’re dealing with impaired adolescents,” she said.
While Piekarsky joins other advocates applauding the state’s new five-hour mental health instruction requirement for grades six through 12, there’s growing concerns surrounding implementation and preparation.
“If you don’t get that it’s just a revolving cycle – nothing changes,” said Peter Schorr, founder and CEO of Retreat Behavioral Health.
In response, Retreat Behavioral Health will open its doors Wednesday evening for a public forum called “The Mental Heath Crisis: Protecting Our Youth.” Experts and advocates will address depression, the impacts of social media and issues specifically impacting minority and LGBTQ+ communities.
”They need to realize that they have access to services that they’re not going to be bullied because they’re raising their hand in class and saying – hey I’ve experienced this,” Piekarsky added.
The event will be moderated by Reed Alexander of Retreat Behavioral Health from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Panelists will include Cameron Kasky, Parkland Shooting Survivor and Co-Founder of March for Our Lives; Sharon L'Herrou, President and CEO of 211 Palm Beach; Linda Mills, Vice Chancellor and Senior Vice Provost for University Life at New York University; Liza Piekarsky, Licensed Mental Health Counselor; Peter Schorr, Founder and CEO of Retreat Behavioral Health and Allen West, "Addiction Unplugged” Executive Producer.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.