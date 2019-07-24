Riviera Beach city engineer, former Palm Beach project manager, charged with fraud

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A Riviera Beach city engineer and former project engineer for the town of Palm Beach is facing 13 counts of fraud and forgery charges.
Jeffrey Maurice Sanon, 45, is accused of forging signatures of town employees on invoices for his part-time job at another company.
According to the Palm Beach Post, Sanon stopped working for Palm Beach in February.
He has worked as the city engineer with Riviera Beach since April.
