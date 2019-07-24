Woman shot overnight near Greenacres

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was injured in a shooting overnight near Greenacres.
Deputies responded to the shooting in the 5000 block of Jog Rd. around 3 a.m. Wednesday.
A female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
At 5:40 a.m., there was still a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene with crime tape. However, the scene was clear by 6:20 a.m., and all lanes of Jog Road were back open.
The name of the woman, and the extent of her injuries have not been released.
