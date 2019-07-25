Fort Pierce police looking to identify train crash victim

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort pierce police are seeking the public's help in identifying a person who was found lying in between the FEC railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the body was found at 12:55 p.m. about half-mile east of the intersection of US Highway 1 and Edwards Road.
Officers responded to the scene to identify the body of a white male, possibly in his 40s or 50s.
The man is described as 5 feet 7 or 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds with short-cut brown hair.
He was wearing a black shirt with the letters “OG” printed in metallic gold, black basketball shorts, and gray, black and white athletic shoes. A black and white mountain bicycle was found lying nearby.
According to a news release, an United States Sugar Corporation train was returning to Fort Pierce between 11:30 a.m. and 11:40 a.m. when employees discovered the body and called 911.
Florida East Coast Railway police also arrived to assist with the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information that can assist police with the investigation or in identifying the victim, is asked to call 911 or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800.
