Report: Accused sex predator Jeffrey Epstein found injured in New York City jail

NBC News and New York affiliate WNBC reported Wednesday night that wealthy Palm Beach financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found injured in his New York City jail cell.
NBC and WNBC said multiple sources told them Epstein was found in a fetal position with marks on his neck in the Metropolitan Correctional Center, but there are conflicting reports from sources on just how Epstein may have been injured.
Two sources said he may have tried to hang himself, while a third source questioned if the suicide attempt was staged in order for Epstein to get transferred to another facility.
A fourth source said Epstein may have been assaulted by a former New York police officer, Nicholas Tartaglione, who's accused of killing four men in connection with a drug operation. According to WNBC, sources said Tartaglione told investigators he didn't see anything and didn't harm Epstein.
The hedge fund manager is now on suicide watch inside the MCC, according to two WNBC sources.
Epstein, who pleaded not guilty to new federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges filed earlier this month, was denied bail at a court hearing in New York.
Prosecutors said Epstein paid underage girls, some as young as 14 years old, hundreds of dollars in cash for massages, then molested them at his homes in Palm Beach and New York between 2002 and 2005.
Women who said they were sexually abused by Epstein as minors are asking a federal judge to clear the way for possible new charges in Florida.
Last week, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw ordered an Internal Affairs investigation into his agency's handling of the Epstein case more than a decade ago.
Between 2008 and 2009, Epstein, who was a convicted sex offender after pleading guilty to solicitation of a minor, was allowed to leave his cell in the Palm Beach County Jail six days a week, for 12 hours a day.
That guilty plea was part of a 2008 non-prosecution deal which kept Epstein out of federal prison as part of a sex trafficking investigation.
On Tuesday, State Sen. Lauren Book asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to launch a state investigation into PBSO's handling of the Epstein case.
The financier's next court date is set for July 31.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
