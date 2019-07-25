Road closure continues in Port St. Lucie after gas leak

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Crews are still on the scene of a gas leak in Port St. Lucie Thursday morning, prompting road closures.
The incident started Wednesday evening in the 700 block of NE Prima Vista Blvd.
As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Prima Vista Boulevard between Riomar Court and US 1 is still closed.
The St. Lucie Fire District, citing Florida City Gas, said it could be around 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. Thursday before residents can return to the area.
According to officials, five homes had to be evacuated and several others sheltered in place Wednesday night.
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday night that affected residents in the area may park their vehicles east or west of the closure and walk home.
