Rules to follow during spiny lobster mini-season

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Spiny lobster mini-season is underway. It's a two-day annual event and Florida tradition that precedes the start of commercial spiny lobster season.
But the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding boaters and fishermen that there are rules to follow, and they’ll be actively patrolling state waters.
It looked like a parking lot offshore as teams of lobster fishermen arrived back to Boca Raton’s Silver Palm Park. For Marshall Sklar, it’s a yearly requirement that begins before dawn on the last Wednesday of July amongst friends.
“You need the right tools and you have to know how to catch them,” said Sklar. “That’s gold.”
Whereas for Scott Pray, who celebrated his 42nd year on the water he says landing a big catch requires time, equipment and patience.
“The trick of the trade with this is patience and a very tender touch with the tickle stick,” he said.
But no matter how these lobster fishermen master mini-season, there’s strict regulations and evident enforcement. In addition to a 12 per person daily lobster limit, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says there’s also a minimum size requirement. The carapace must be larger than three inches.
Catching egg-bearing spiny lobster is prohibited which in turn helps the regular season which begins Aug. 6.
To learn more visit: https://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/recreational/lobster/
