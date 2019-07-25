School board votes to allow Okeechobee County teachers to carry guns in classrooms

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Teachers in Okeechobee County public schools will be allowed to carry guns inside classrooms.
According to a district spokesperson, the school board voted on Wednesday night to revise its policy to allow teachers who volunteer, complete an application, are approved by the superintendent and sheriff, and complete all hiring requirements to be assigned to a training program.
Once that training is complete, those teachers will be allowed to carry a concealed weapon on campus.
In a statement to FOX 29 on Thursday, Sheriff Noel Stephen said:
The Okeechobee County School District and the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office have already opted into the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, which was passed last year.
The new measure passed Wednesday night would allow teachers to carry guns inside classrooms to protect students.
The Okeechobee County School District recently surveyed students, parents, school board employees, and other community members to see if they wanted the Guardian Program to expand to allow teachers to carry firearms on school campuses.
543 people said yes, while 336 said no.
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act requires every school in Florida to have a school resource officer on duty, and allows school districts and sheriff's offices to take part in the Guardian Program.
The measure was a direct response to the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at MSD in Parkland in which 14 students and three staff members were killed by suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.