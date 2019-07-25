Wellington drops Nike ban

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington’s village manager has decided a ban on Nike products for staff and at the village’s tennis center pro shop was not such a good idea after all.
“We all make decisions, and some end up better than others,” says Assistant Village Manager Jim Barnes.
The controversy started earlier in July when Nike decided to pull off the shelves their new Betsy Ross Flag shoes over complaints the shoes were symbols of past racism.
Barnes had sent out an email to staff and the pro shop indicating the village was no longer purchasing Nike products out a feeling of patriotism for the flag.
Reaction, especially from tennis players came quickly and the village reversed course this past Tuesday.
“In this case, we made the right decision in coming back and based on seeing the information from our patrons and the customers at the tennis center,” Barnes says.
