Arrest in fiery, deadly Palm Beach County crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Beach County woman is under arrest, accused of driving drunk and causing a fiery and deadly crash while speeding away from a deputy.
According to her arrest report, 27-year-old Tiffaney Cousins was involved in a domestic dispute on the night of March 26.
A PBSO corporal said while responding to the dispute, he spotted Cousins leaving the development where the incident happened in her Ford F-150 pickup truck.
The corporal said when he attempted to pull Cousins over, she began to flee and ran a stop sign.
PBSO said Cousins was speeding at 86 miles per hour when she smashed into a silver Nissan passenger car, driven by Amalia Narine, at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and Lyons Rd.
Narine's vehicle burst into flames, and Cousins' truck flipped over into a ditch.
Deputies said Narine was pronounced dead on scene, and Cousins was taken to Delray Medical Center where a test revealed her blood alcohol content was .179.
Cousins was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Wednesday on charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and DUI property damage.
In court on Thursday, a judge set Cousins' bond at $85,000. If she posts bond, she'll be on house arrest, must surrender her passport, isn't allowed to drive, can't have any contact with the victim's family, and must undergo random drug and alcohol testing.
Narine's family said the young woman was an aspiring model.
