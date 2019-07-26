Ex-substitute teacher arrested for video voyeurism for the 2nd time

Investigators say they have arrested a former substitute teacher with the Palm Beach County School District for a second time. They say he used his cellphone to record women in bathroom stalls.
Che Cunningham is again charged with video voyeurism.
Police say he used his cellphone to photograph women from underneath bathroom stalls at the Palm Beach Hotel. Police say two female employees went into the bathroom and noticed one of the stalls was locked so they took turns using the smaller available stall.
That's when police say they discovered an arm with a phone held low pointed into that second stall.
Police say video surveillance shows Cunningham entering and exiting the Palm Beach hotel.
He's now charged with two counts of video voyeurism.
The Palm Beach Hotel says the building's staff is cooperating with police on the investigation and can't comment on the incident.
In April, investigators say they arrested Cunningham for using his cellphone to photograph women in bathrooms at Florida Atlantic University.
