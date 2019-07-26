FEMA prepares South Florida officials for major disasters

BOCA RATON, Fla. — When a major disaster happens communication with officials can save lives. While first responders handle emergency calls, there is another teaming working behind the scene to get information out to you.
During a training session this week, over 40 Public Information Officers from South Florida and even Tulsa, Oklahoma had to respond to a mock weather disaster.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is holding the weeklong training.
“We have mass flooding from storms and rain, tornadoes overnight, a dam that is ready to break, no cellphone service, and power outages,” said Boca Raton Police PIO Mark Economou about the training scenarios.
The group worked to respond on social media and keep the public informed during the mock emergency.
“I am glad we are doing it now in a classroom because when the pressure is on at least I know what to expect,” said Brian Andrews with the city of Miami Gardens.
The group hosts mock news conferences to get used to talking with the media and answering questions. FEMA will host these advance training sessions several times a year.
“This is about speed and accuracy, how fast can we get the right information to the right people so the best decisions can be made to save lives and protect property,” said Andrews.
This is also a way to get South Florida ready for the Super Bowl in Miami next year.
