Local Puerto Rican community reacts to governor’s resignation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At La Cosinita Latina in West Palm Beach the owner, Max Lucena is serving customers a piece of Puerto Rico.
“When you come in here you feel like you transform back to the island you’re there,” Jeremias Torres said.
When Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló announced his resignation Wednesday night. Max Lucena was at his Thursday morning giving food for thought a whole new meaning.
“It had to come, it had to come,” he said.
Lucena was one of the locals who joined Puerto Ricans in protesting the governor linked to scandal and corruption.
“Every person, voice counts we were everywhere around the world,” he said.
At his restaurant, Thursday Lucena invited his customers to gather and reflect.
“One little island made a difference right now today who knows tomorrow. We go and we look to make change in other places as well,” Torres said.
Juan Pagan, the president of the Palm Beach County Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, agrees.
“We have a generation of millennials in Puerto Rico that actually make a difference. They did not only shouting and protesting, but it was about maintaining a non-violent protest,” said Pagan.
For Lucena, his customers and the South Florida Puerto Rican community it doesn’t end here. The celebration is just beginning.
“A lot of people getting together to protest, I think we are going to be very happy to party,” he said.
