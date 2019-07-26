National Weather Service confirms weak tornado in Haverhill

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a weak EF0 tornado blew through Haverhill Park and along Club Road on Thursday.
The park is located near the intersection of Belvedere and Haverhill roads in central Palm Beach County.
An NWS storm survey team said they found tree damage consistent with a tornado that hit the area at 3:49 p.m. An EF0 tornado can pack winds between 65 mph to 85 mph.
Strong storms blew through Palm Beach County, bringing high wind, heavy rain and torrential downpours.
In Boynton Beach, a possible lightning strike sent water pouring into a resident's house .
No injuries were reported.
