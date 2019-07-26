Person shot at Jupiter Beach Park

JUPITER, Fla. — One person is hospitalized following a shooting Thursday night in Jupiter.
The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the Jupiter Beach Park located in the 1300 block of Jupiter Beach Rd.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that two men were involved in an altercation that ultimately led to one person being shot and injured.
The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and the other person was being interviewed by police Thursday night.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.
