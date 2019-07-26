Strong afternoon storm forces family out of their home, floods cars

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A classic South Florida mid-afternoon storm pummeled much of our viewing area Thursday.
In Boynton Beach, a possible lightning strike sent water pouring into Tony Bambu’s house.
“(I) felt a little bit of thud and then started having some water come through the fan, and that’s when I realized we had a problem and then this opened up and that’s when water started gushing,” he said in an interview.
Eventually, the ceiling would give out even more, but thankfully he and his wife would be OK.
“All over the country, people are having the heatwaves, the earthquakes, the fire, people are losing everything,” he said. “We still have brick and mortar.”
Bambu says they will stay in a hotel until their home is safe to live in again.
At North Flagler Drive near 33rd Street in West Palm Beach, the roads became flooded, disabling several cars. Some drivers made the bad decision to try to push through and became stranded.
The National Weather Service confirmed a weak EFO tornado hit the Haverhill area of central Palm Beach County on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.