West Palm Police about 40 smash and grab car break-ins over a two-week period

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.-- Police say they are investigating about 40 smash and grab car break-ins from a two-week period in the Flamingo Park, Sunshine Park, Pineapple Park, and Warehouse District neighborhoods of West Palm Beach.
Right now police have identified a suspect(s) involved and say arrests are coming.
West Palm Beach Assistant Chief of Police Tameca West says this week neighborhoods in the Flamingo Park and surrounding areas were hit hard on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The cars had broken windows and had the glove compartments rummaged through. Police say, in some cases, the suspects appear to be looking specifically for guns.
On Sunday, six cars were broken into during the day on Clare Avenue near Grandview Market. A man who works nearby said he helped clean the glass and noticed days later there was another car break-in on the same street.
