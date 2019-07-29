Boynton Beach police fatally shoot armed robbery suspect in Publix shopping plaza

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police said officers shot and killed a man outside a Publix who robbed a Dollar Tree at gunpoint Sunday evening.
Police say the man robbed a Dollar Store located at 4641 N. Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach.
Witnesses described hearing gun shots around 5:15 p.m. near the Publix.
"I started running away when I ran out of my shoes," said witness John Jennings "I thought it was firecrackers until I saw the man laying down with the gun in his hand."
Nine minutes before the armed man was shot and killed by Boynton Beach officers, he is accused of robbing the Dollar Tree across the street at gunpoint.
"Officers who were already in this plaza identified and located that subject walking through the shopping plaza here and approaching the Publix building," said Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael Gregory.
Boynton Beach police released a picture of the gun they say the robber was holding while refusing to obey officers' commands. After several attempts to have the man drop the gun, Gregory said the officer did what they are trained to do.
"The employees were at work. The other stores were filled with shoppers and employees, and it was hectic and chaotic to hear those rounds going off, but it would have been a catastrophe if that subject would have gotten inside that Publix," said Gregory.
The name of the man shot and killed by police has not been released, but authorities said he has a criminal history. No officers were hurt.
