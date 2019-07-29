Deputies want to identify this man seen stealing package from home in Indian River County

By WPTV Webteam | July 29, 2019 at 8:39 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 8:39 AM

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is attempting to identify a man who stole a package from the front door of a home in the 8300 block of 94th Avenue on Sunday, July 28, 2019.

If you know this man's identity, please contact the Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 regarding case number 2019-132005.

You can also remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.00 by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS (8477) or www.tcwatch.org .

