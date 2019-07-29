2 men die in single-vehicle crash on I-95 SB Sunday morning

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two people died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach.
Shortly before 8 a.m. a vehicle left the roadway for an undetermined reason near the 45th Street exit and struck a tree.
Both the male driver and male passenger died at the scene.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the identity of the two victims.
