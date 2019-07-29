Police: Teens suspected of prowling arrested in Boynton Beach

Four teens seen pulling car door handles in Boynton Beach are under arrest, according to police.
A Ring surveillance camera captured the group in the area of Buttonwood Lane early Saturday, police said.
Responding officers quickly took two people into custody and an officer and K9 partner found two more in bushes.
Police said officers discovered that the teens came to the area in a car that had previously been stolen in unincorporated Palm Beach County.
Jayquan Prezeav, 18, of West Palm Beach; Christopher Lane, 19, of Riviera Beach; Davon Williams, 18, of Riviera Beach, and a 15-year-old from Boynton Beach face charges of loitering and prowling, police said.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.