2 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold at Port St. Lucie gas station, Florida Lottery says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Talk about crazy odds!
Two winning Fantasy 5 tickets from Sunday night's drawing were sold at the same Port St. Lucie gas station, according to the Florida Lottery.
The lucky spot is a Citgo, located at 285 NW St. James Dr. Two other winning tickets were sold in Fort Myers and Pensacola.
The winning numbers are 6, 16, 24, 28, and 35.
The Florida Lottery says the players who bought their tickets in Port St. Lucie have not come forward yet.
The jackpot is $41,091.66 for each winner.
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.