Amazon purchases warehouse space in St. Lucie County for distribution center, officials say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — An Amazon warehouse and distribution center could be coming to St. Lucie County.
According to Peter Jones, the Economic Development Manager for the county, Amazon has purchased warehouse space at the Kings Highway Industrial Park, located at 7440 Commercial Circle in unincorporated Fort Pierce.
The 102-acre property includes warehouse and secure office space located within five minutes of Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike.
County officials said the project, which is currently in the permitting phase, will eventually be used as a distribution center for the online retail giant.
Fort Pierce Commissioner Reggie Sessions told FOX 29 that while the distribution center will go in the county, he’s hopeful it will bring an economic boost to Fort Pierce as well.
No other details, including the timeline of operations and how many jobs this could create, have been released.
FOX 29 has reached out to Amazon for a comment, but we haven’t heard back yet.
