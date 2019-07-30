First look at temporary campus for Boca Raton elementary schools

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Palm Beach County School District is working to build a new school in Boca Raton to help replace outdated ones and reduce overcrowding.
For the next two years, some students will move to a temporary campus next to Don Estridge High Tech Middle School, located off Banyan Trail.
Verde Elementary School students will be the first to move into the temporary campus. Principal Seth Moldovan gave FOX 29 a tour of the campus on Tuesday.
The school will have one in and out point for parents and visitors.
Moldovan said the models will fit their 1,000 students and then some. Each classroom will have state-of-the-art technology and students will have an outdoor space for gym and recess.
"Our students might experience something, maybe even nicer than what the old school was," said Moldovan.
The old Verde Elementary School is being torn down and will be rebuilt into a new K-8 school. Moldovan said the added 6th through 8th grades should help take some pressure off Boca and Omni Middle Schools.
Moldovan said he doesn’t expect the temporary campus to be too much of a distraction to students.
"It is all about the teacher in front of their children and our teachers are phenomenal," Moldovan said.
Verde Elementary School will be in the temporary location for this next school year. Addison Mizens Elementary School will then follow for the 2020/21 school year while their school is being rebuilt. Then a brand new elementary school will be built at the temporary location.
All of this is being funded by the 2016 penny sales tax.
