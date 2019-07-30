Martin County teachers get early start in classroom

New teachers and staff in Martin County are getting an early start in the classroom. It’s all part of the new employee orientation.
For three days this week between 70 to 90 new employees will undergo orientation and training based on a range of core subjects and positive student staff interaction.
Participating staff will get trained on identifying and helping LGBTQ students and those dealing with mental health issues.
“We’re all in Martin and with that what we really mean is we want to educate all students for success and to do that we need to have that lower teacher ratio so that they can build strong relationships," said Martin County School District Director of Professional Development Matthew Wlodarczyk.
The special training and other professional development is made possible by a millage stipend.
