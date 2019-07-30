Palm Beach Gardens police officer arrested for simple battery, accused of punching woman

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — A Palm Beach Gardens police officer is under arrest after deputies said he repeatedly punched a woman in the head.
According to an arrest report, deputies responded to a home at 12231 66th Street North in the Acreage on Sunday around 10:45 p.m. after a woman called 911 and suddenly hung up.
When a dispatcher called the woman back, she claimed she needed help.
A deputy said when he arrived on scene, he saw a woman and man, later identified as 25-year-old Myers McCray, walking out of the home.
The deputy said the woman ignored him when he asked if she was OK.
According to his arrest report, McCray said, "We are good." The deputy then overheard McCray say, "Am a Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer," the arrest report stated.
The deputy said the woman "appeared to have been battered based on visible swelling above her left eye."
The woman said she was "sorry for calling 911 because she does not want to get Myers in trouble."
According to PBSO, the woman claimed McCray was taking her Apple iWatch from her wrist while she was on the phone with 911 and "during the scuffle she fell, hitting the left side of her face."
On a 911 recording, deputies said the woman was heard saying, "Myers!, No...No...No...No...Let Me Go!"
According to McCray's arrest report, he said the woman was drunk and fell inside the home and hit her head. McCray denied trying to take the iWatch or assaulting the woman.
Hours later, around 2:30 a.m., deputies said the woman called the PBSO Non-Emergency Line "to change her statement and tell the truth."
The woman said she and McCray dropped their kids off earlier in the night at McCray's father's house and went to a lounge in downtown West Palm Beach. The woman said McCray saw her dancing with another man "so Myers forced her out of the lounge."
According to the arrest report, when the two arrived at McCray's father's home, McCray took the woman's phone, so she used her iWatch to call 911. The woman claimed "Myers came out of the house after her, punched her several times on the head."
McCray was taken into custody on charges of simple battery and preventing communication with a law enforcement officer.
According to The Palm Beach Post, a judge allowed McCray to be released on his own recognizance on Monday, but can't have contact with the alleged victim.
WPTV confirmed McCray has been with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department since Dec. 2017. Before that, he worked for the Riviera Beach Police Department.
Palm Beach Gardens police are not commenting on McCray's arrest at this time.
