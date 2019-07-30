Trucks, boat trailers stolen from St. Lucie County boat ramps

A St. Lucie County man says his truck and boat trailer were stolen from an area boat ramp, and he learned he is not alone.
The Fort Pierce Police Department and the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office combined have both taken at least four reports of stolen trucks and trailers from the Stan Blum Boat Ramps in Fort Pierce and the North Causeway Island Boat Ramps in the last couple years.
All of the trucks stolen have been Ford trucks, with keyless entry pads on the door.
“You’re almost shaking you’re so mad. There’s nothing you can do about it. I’ve got my two year old daughter who’s tired, ready to go home. My wife’s on the boat. I had to reach out to a friend and put my boat at their house,” Mark Liebl said.
His truck and trailer were stolen over the weekend.
"I had a good friend who had his truck stolen here a few years ago and never though it would be me,” Liebl said.
Liebl made a Facebook post about what happened on Facebook, and his post was shared thousands of times.
It helped him recover the stolen trailer.
“I had somebody respond with a picture of my trailer on Orange Avenue. And It was the same place three or four ther people who had a truck stolen had a trailer dropped,” Liebl said.
But, there was no sign of the truck or anything sentimental that was locked up inside.
“Unfortunately a friend of mine passed away earlier this year. I had some of her ashes in there and that was taken as well and some of my father’s jewelry who passed away six years ago. So, that kind of stuff should be left at home and taken out of your vehicle,” Liebl said.
Other boaters and truck owners are staying alert.
“When I heard there was another theft this weekend, I pretty much kind of said well, there's another one. It’s happened here before. It’s happened here multiple times,” boater Eric Davis said.
Liebl and others are considering asking county commissioners to put surveillance cameras in the parking lot.
